After two weeks, it’s becoming desperation mode for any playoff hopeful that’s started 0-2. While the Texans might have an excuse — after all, who’s going to get even one win in consecutive matchups with the Chiefs and Ravens? — the Eagles, Vikings and Falcons are scuffling in a suddenly wide-open NFC playoff race. Two of those teams head into the weekend favored in their matchups despite their 0-2 records, including one against a 2-0 team.

On the flip side, we have two meetings of 2-0 teams, although we’ll have to wait until Monday night for a potential AFC Championship Game preview. The other undefeated matchup features a Rams team that many had written off in the NFC West before the season heading to Buffalo to face a first-place Bills team trying to break through for their first AFC East title since 1995 when they edged out the Dolphins and Colts — yes, it’s been that long.

Raiders at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Patriots -6.5, O/U 46.5

Current: Patriots -5.5, O/U 47

Kenny White: “I have the Raiders 3.5 points higher rated than the Patriots just on pure talent.”

Will Brinson: “Wow!”

White: “Yeah, I’m taking the points. I know all of the intangible information with the Raiders playing Monday night, short week, traveling east, playing the Patriots off a loss — throw all that out the window. The Patriots don’t have Tom Brady, Dont’a Hightower, Marcus Cannon … New England’s defense I’ve got ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL.”

Brinson: “I’m taking the Patriots here. I think it’s a slammer of a pick … (Bill) Belichick 72 percent after a loss against the spread, and now he’s at home and Jon Gruden’s coming to town, and the Raiders are peacocking and celebrating the big win in Vegas, and they’re traveling on a short week … The Raiders defense is abysmal. Cam Newton will have a field day with it. They will run the ball a ton, they will move the ball and slow down the clock. The Patriots will dominate in this game. I love the Pats -5.”

That’s from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Rams at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Bills -3, O/U 46.5

Current: Bills -2, O/U 46.5

“I don’t know how it happened, but in a span of two weeks, Josh Allen has somehow gone from being a completely average NFL quarterback to being a front-runner for the MVP. Is it dumb to talk about the MVP in September? Yes, but I also once thought it would be dumb to mention Allen’s name in any conversation involving the MVP, yet here we are, so I’m not going to pretend to know what’s dumb and what’s not anymore. … The way I see it, the Bills have one big problem in this game and that problem is that they’ll be facing a good offense for the first time. Also, as we all know, I never pick against Sean McVay when he’s coaching against an AFC team in the regular season, and if you didn’t know that, now you do. In his head coaching career, McVay is 10-2 against AFC teams.” John Breech, who has the Rams winning 34-27

Breech loves the Rams but didn’t make them his Lock of the Week, which is 3-0 thus far after he hit twice in Week and once last week. Check out all of his picks in his Tuesday column.

Texans at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Steelers -5.5, O/U 45

Current: Steelers -4, O/U 45

“The Texans have lost to the Chiefs on the road and the Ravens at home. Now they have to go out and play the 2-0 Steelers on the road. Who did this to them? The Steelers didn’t look great in beating the Broncos last week, but I think they will get back on track here. Houston has defensive issues that Ben Roethlisberger will exploit. Steelers big.” — Pete Prisco on why he has the Steelers winning by double digits

Prisco made the Steelers one of his best bets on this week’s Pick Six Podcast. Check out all of his final score predictions in his Wednesday column.

49ers at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: 49ers -5, O/U 42

Current: 49ers -3.5, O/U 42

“Losing Saquon Barkley is huge for the Giants’ season-long prospects, but any given game you can play the slots with a running back. Devonta Freeman has plenty left in the tank, and the Giants have been in both games they’ve lost this year. Meanwhile, the 49ers are decimated, and I don’t believe in Nick Mullens.” — CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones on why he’s taking the Giants to pull off the upset win

Jones went 24-8 straight up over the first two weeks and is looking to keep rolling in Week 3. Check out all of his picks in his Friday column.

Titans at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Titans -1.5, O/U 45.5

Current: Titans -2.5, O/U 50

“The Vikings aren’t as bad as they’ve looked through the first two weeks. They’re just not. I have spent plenty of time criticizing Kirk Cousins — and deservedly so! — but he’s better than this. The Vikings opened as a 1.5-point dog and quickly moved to 2.5 as the masses couldn’t wait to bet on Ryan Tannehill and the Titans as a road favorite. The very same Ryan Tannehill who is 21-27 ATS on the road in his career. I’m guessing most of those people only noticed that Tennessee beat Jacksonville last week and not the 480 yards of offense it allowed in the process. If the Jaguars can average 6.1 yards per carry against this Titans defense, what do you think Dalvin Cook will be able to do?” — Tom Fornelli on why the Vikings are one of his best bets

Fornelli is taking three ugly ‘dogs in his best bets this week, so this is the perfect week to go 3-0. See all of his best bets in his Thursday column.

Washington at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Browns -6.5, O/U 45

Current: Browns -7, O/U 45

“Matchups are everything in this league, and while the Washington Football Team has a fearsome front seven, it is vulnerable against the run. You can road grade them and the best way to keep Chase Young off of Baker Mayfield is to give him a heavy dose of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. And Browns coach Kevin Stefanski knows as much. The double-tight-end attack and the heavy personnel in the run game will carry the day. Washington is incredibly limited on offense and especially cannot play from behind. This Browns regime isn’t worried about making Mayfield look like a stud or making Odell Beckham look like a fantasy football champion. Their old-school, hard-hat approach will serve them well and a bad Washington offensive line that is now without its best pass protector will suffer even more against the likes of Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson.” — CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora on why the Browns are one of his best bets

La Canfora is leaning into the teaser game this week, putting two in his best bets column for Week 3. Check out which teams he teased and his other straight best bet in his Friday column.

Bengals at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Eagles -6, O/U 46

Current: Eagles -4.5, O/U 47.5

“There are some excuses here: (Carson) Wentz dealt with a ton of injuries to skill-position guys and maybe even more to his offensive line before Week 1, and it carried over into Week 2 against the Rams, who are a legitimately good football team again this year. But Wentz has been bad this year. He’s dead last in the NFL DYAR through two weeks and ahead of only Dwayne Haskins and Tyrod Taylor in QBR. Wentz has a league-leading four interceptions two games in after throwing just 21 interceptions (exactly seven per season) over the last three years combined. He’s been sacked eight times and generally looks out of sorts. … Maybe he’s pressing or maybe he just doesn’t have enough working around him? The coaching hasn’t been great in Philly yet either. I think we see a bounce back from the Eagles (or just a bounce?) but I’m not betting against “Backdoor” Joe Burrow catching this many points against a defense that couldn’t slow down Washington in Week 1.” — Will Brinson on why he has the Eagles winning but the Bengals covering

Brinson is on fire with his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast, but you can check out all of his picks in his Thursday column.

Bears at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Falcons -3, O/U 47

Current: Falcons -3, O/U 47

“The last time you had an 0-2 team as a field goal (3+) favorite over a 2-0 team was way back in 2008 when the Vikings were favored over Carolina. For what it’s worth, Minnesota covered. Atlanta is trying to do the very same thing this week and bounce back after that monumental collapse against Dallas in Week 2. Luckily for Dan Quinn, I think they do that against a Bears team that isn’t as good as their record suggests. Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense will be able to put up points against Chicago’s defense and I don’t believe Mitch Trubisky will be able to keep up. Over their last seven contests dating back to last season, the Bears are 1-6 ATS on the road.” — Tyler Sullivan on why the Falcons are one of his Week 3 locks

Sully went 4-1 ATS on his locks last week and 14-2 SU overall. You can see all of his picks in his Wednesday column.

Jets at Colts

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Colts -9.5, O/U 44

Current: Colts -11.5, O/U 44

Will Brinson calls the Colts a “free square” for survivor pools this week, and it’s hard to disagree. No one has looked worse than the Jets this year, so it’s hard to see them going on the road with a beat-up roster and beating a team that’s at least solid and maybe great. There also aren’t many obvious alternatives if you want to veer away from what will be the overwhelming consensus play. Do you really want to go down backing the Browns in Week 3? Can you trust rookie Justin Herbert to put together a second straight impressive performance? Are you willing to back Tom Brady in Denver? I think it’s probably worth just passing on those shakier options and taking the Colts.

If you want further analysis before locking in your pick, check out Mike Tierney’s breakdown of Week 3 survivor options over at SportsLine.

Panthers at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chargers -7, O/U 44

Current: Chargers -6.5, O/U 43.5

“Love, love, love this spot for Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers. Justin Herbert amazed in his surprise debut last week, but we didn’t think he’d be ready for the big stage early in his rookie year, and I bet he’ll deal with inconsistency. The Chargers are an ugly home favorite, 2-10-1 ATS in that spot since 2018. They’re also coming off an overtime loss after letting the Chiefs off the hook. This is the perfect letdown spot to fade this team and back a Panthers team that’s 0-2 ATS, which is a great trend in Week 3. Christian McCaffrey is a big loss, but the injury situation is worse for the Chargers with three players out, three more doubtful (including Melvin Ingram) and a pair of key offensive linemen questionable.” — R.J. White on why the Panthers are one of his best bets in Week 3

I’ve cashed twice in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I’ve also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined. You can see all five of my Week 3 picks against the SuperContest lines by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine’s picks and analysis.

Lions at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Cardinals -5.5, O/U 53

Current: Cardinals -5.5, O/U 55

“The Lions have lost 11 straight games. They have no pass rush, their cornerbacks are hurt, and they’re facing a Cardinals offense that’s clicking with Kyler Murray, Kenyan Drake and DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona plays an up-tempo offense that Detroit can’t possibly keep up with.” — Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg on why the Cardinals are one of his best bets

A Vegas legend, Goldberg has hit on 72.2 percent of his best bets over the last 12 weeks dating back to last season. You can see his other picks for Week 3 over at SportsLine.

Buccaneers at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Buccaneers -6.5, O/U 43.5

Current: Buccaneers -5.5, O/U 43

“Tom Brady and the Buccaneers got their first win as partners last Sunday, as they took down the Panthers 31-17. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but the Buccaneers may have found a new starting running back. Leonard Fournette rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, and appears to be a better option than Ronald Jones. Bruce Arians has claimed that the starting running back role is Jones’ to lose, and many believe he may have already lost it. The Broncos did cover against the Steelers last week, but they appear ready to crash and burn. Drew Lock is going to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury, Courtland Sutton is out for the year after suffering a knee injury, Von Miller is still on IR as is cornerback A.J. Bouye. Give me the Buccaneers to cover on Sunday.” — Jordan Dajani on why he’s taking the Bucs to win 30-17

Dajani is 19-12-1 ATS through two weeks as he starts the season off on the right foot. You can see all of his final score predictions in his Thursday column.

Cowboys at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Seahawks -4.5, O/U 55

Current: Seahawks -5, O/U 57

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 5-2 start on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 3 on an incredible 101-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Now, it has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Seahawks. We can tell you it’s leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. See which side of the spread the model is backing over at SportsLine.

Packers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Saints -3.5, O/U 51.5

Current: Saints -3, O/U 53

Guess what: I’ve been great picking Packers games over at SportsLine. In fact, I’m 38-6 ATS picking for or against the Packers all-time, good for an 86.4 success rate. I’m also 15-6 in my last 21 picks at SportsLine, including easily hitting the Pack as ‘dogs in Minnesota in Week 1.

I’m leaning to the Over in this matchup but I have a strong play on the spread, which you can find by heading over to SportsLine.

Chiefs at Ravens

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Ravens -3, O/U 52

Current: Ravens -3.5, O/U 54.5

SportsLine’s all-time No. 1 expert Mike Tierney entered this season 282-222 on all NFL picks and is 10-3 with his against-the-spread picks this year. A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog’s point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

Tierney is even better in games involving either Baltimore or Kansas City, posting a 26-9 ATS record in games involving those teams since the start of 2018. Check out which side he’s backing here over at SportsLine.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!