Washington will travel to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are coming off an impressive victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week 35-30 and Washington will look to get back on track after a blowout loss to the Cardinals.

It will be a battle of young QB’s when Dwayne Haskins comes to town against Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham, tune in and see if Haskins can take down Baker and the Browns.

Washington vs. Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, September 27

Sunday, Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: The TD spread may be a bit much for the Browns to cover here as we don’t know which team we’ll get from Washington. After seeing the Browns offense, they are definitely capable of putting up points so I’ll take the Browns here, but nothing over 7 points.

Bet: Browns -7

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market. fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more. *Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Washington vs. Cleveland Browns (-7)

O/U: 44.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.