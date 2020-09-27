USATSI



The Washington Football Team has their hands full with the scrappy Cleveland Browns in Week 3, and the task of keeping them at bay just got exponentially more difficult. Chase Young, the second-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, went down with injury in the first half against Cleveland and has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced.

The ailment is being described as a groin injury; given the nature of those, his availability for Week 4 is immediately in question. That determination will be made later in the week, and based upon his ability or inability to practice this week.

Young is a game-wrecker and made his presence felt early in his debut year, having already delivered 2.5 sacks in the first two outings along with a forced fumble. His play at the NFL level already matches the hype surrounding him coming out of Ohio State, and his presence made an already formidable Washington defensive line that much more so. Without him, head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will need to adjust — having one of, if not the, best pass rushers on the field now sidelined.

Former star pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan had been relegated to a more limited role with Young in the mix, playing about 30 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the first two games. Expect him to serve a bigger role for however long Young is sidelined.

If Young does miss time going forward, the Washington defense will be a little less fearsome for opposing offenses. That is no knock to the others who also produce, but it’s certainly a salute to how good Young has already proven to be.