UFC 253 Live Updates: UFC 253 is the month’s marquee event. The action has commenced in the fight Island, so stay tuned for live updates.

UFC 253 is the mega event that marks the start of UFC’s second stint at the Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. It was originally set to take place on September 19, but after some modifications, September 26 became the official date.

The fight card of UFC 253 is stacked up, contains 11 fights of different weight divisions. The headliner bout is the much anticipated Middleweight encounter between the title holder, Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. At the event, for the first time in a decade, the fans will witness a new Light Heavyweight champion being crowned other than Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. The title bout is between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes.

This is a marquee event, and the worldwide spotlight would be on the Octagon.

UFC 253: Full Fight Card

There are 11 fights, therefore 22 fighters will set foot in the ring. At the weigh-ins some professionals did find some complications, but much to the delight no fight is off from the card.

Main Card

Middleweight Title Fight (Main event): Israel Adesanya (19-0) Vs. Paulo Costa (13-0)

Light Heavyweight Title Fight (Co-main): Jan Blachowicz (26-8) Vs. Dominick Reyes (12-1)

Flyweight Fight: Kai Kara-France (21-8) Vs. Brandon Royval (11-4)

Women Bantamweight Fight: Ketlen Vieira (10-1) Vs. Sijara Eubanks (7-4)

Catchweight fight: Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) Vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Fight: Brad Riddell (8-1) Vs. Alex Da Silva Coelho (21-2)

Welterweight Fight: Diego Sanchez (31-12) Vs. Jake Matthews (16-4)

Catchweight fight: Shane Young (13-4) Vs. Ludovit Klein (16-2)

Light Heavyweight Fight: William Knight (8-1) Vs. Aleksa Camur (6-0)

Early Prelims

Heavyweight Fight: Juan Espino (10-1) Vs. Jeff Hughes (10-3)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Khadis Ibragimov (8-3) Vs. Danilo Marques (9-2)

UFC 253: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD and TEN3/TEN 3 HD (Hindi), and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 253: Results (Stay Tuned)

Early Prelims Results

Light Heavyweight Fight: Khadis Ibragimov Vs. Danilo Marques. Result: Marques def. Ibragimov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Heavyweight Fight: Juan Espino Vs. Jeff Hughes. Result: Espino def. Hughes via submission (Arm-triangle)- Round 1, 3:48.

Preliminary Results