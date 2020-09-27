For the first time in a decade, the Los Angeles Lakers are returning to the NBA Finals. On a night when Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was limited due to foul trouble, and Jamal Murray was limited to due a leg injury, LeBron James powered the Lakers to a Game 5 win with a 38-point triple-double.

The Nuggets kept within reach of the Lakers throughout the game and only trailed by three at the start of the fourth quarter, but James sealed the game by hitting four consecutive jumpers in the final minutes, capped by a three-pointer to put the Lakers up 12 with under two minutes to play. James finished the game with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. The Lakers will now await either the Heat or the Celtics in the Finals. The Heat lead the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2, with Game 6 set for Sunday.

LEBRON TRIPLE TO GIVE HIM 16 IN THE 4TH, 35 FOR THE GAME! 1:57 left in Game 5 on TNT pic.twitter.com/QgWzjkvUO7 — NBA (@NBA) September 27, 2020

The entirety of NBA Twitter paid tribute to LeBron for another dominant playoff performance in his 17th year.

Lebron Lebron Lebron… We take him for granted so often! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 27, 2020

This is where Bron is so special man. He can hunt out whatever matchup and get EXACTLY what he wants. — Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) September 27, 2020

Lakers got a dude that can just say “yea this series is over” and there’s nothing anyone can do about it — Andre Dawkins (@dre_dawkins) September 27, 2020

The best player in the NBA. Period. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 27, 2020

LeBron James is now on his way to his 10th NBA Finals. Tenth…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2020

Where the LeBron hater haters @?? — Cash ✌🏾HYPE (@CashNastyGaming) September 27, 2020

“LeBron washed”…“This ain’t the East”…“Klutch think they the GM”…“All they got is AD”…“LeBron needs to fix China”…“Lakers can’t beat the Clippers”…“Kawhi been in the lab”…“Caruso ain’t a crip”…”Rondo got a bowl cut” pic.twitter.com/K988aXjuLg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 27, 2020

You can’t tell me that LeBron James is not the MVP of the league with a 38-16-10 performance tonight to lead the @Lakers to the NBA Finals! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020

We take Lebron for granted. FILTHY. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 27, 2020

JaVale McGee places a crown on LeBron’s head, rightfully so. pic.twitter.com/4CCDvGdRyc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 27, 2020