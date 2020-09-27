For the first time in a decade, the Los Angeles Lakers are returning to the NBA Finals. On a night when Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was limited due to foul trouble, and Jamal Murray was limited to due a leg injury, LeBron James powered the Lakers to a Game 5 win with a 38-point triple-double.

The Nuggets kept within reach of the Lakers throughout the game and only trailed by three at the start of the fourth quarter, but James sealed the game by hitting four consecutive jumpers in the final minutes, capped by a three-pointer to put the Lakers up 12 with under two minutes to play. James finished the game with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. The Lakers will now await either the Heat or the Celtics in the Finals. The Heat lead the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2, with Game 6 set for Sunday.

The entirety of NBA Twitter paid tribute to LeBron for another dominant playoff performance in his 17th year.

