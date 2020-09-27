The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) will host the Houston Texans (0-2) on Sunday afternoon from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Steelers are coming off a win against the Denver Broncos last Sunday 26-21 and are looking to go 3-0 with a win this weekend. The Houston Texans are still looking for their first win of the season when they head to Pittsburgh, losing last week to the Baltimore Ravens 33-16.

Will Big Ben and the Steelers go 3-0 this weekend against the Texans? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action today.

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: The Steelers only won by 5 points last week against the Broncos and Houston absolutely needs a win in this game. They lost some serious talent when they unloaded DeAndre Hopking this past offseason. Texans should cover this small number.

Bet: Texans +4. Over 44.5

