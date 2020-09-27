The Buffalo Bills will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. Both teams are undefeated going into week three and will be looking to go 3-0 on the season.

The Bills knocked off the Jets last weekend 31-28 with Josh Allen going 24-35, 415 yards, and 4 TDs while the Rams beat the Eagles 37-19 with Jared Goff going 20-27, 267 yards and 3 TDs.

Can Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey stop the high-powered Bills offense? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action today.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, September 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: I think this will be the best game on Sunday afternoon, this has all the looks of a shootout between these high flying offenses. I do like the Bills to cover the 2.5 points in this but the best bet is the over in the game.

Bet: Bills -2.5. Over 46.5

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

O/U: 46.5

