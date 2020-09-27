The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) will face the Denver Broncos (0-2) on Sunday afternoon from Empower Field at Mile High. Tom Brady and the Bucs took it to the Panthers last week 31-17 and will look for a repeat of that game today. The Broncos are coming into this game after losing to the Steelers 26-20 last week and are looking forward to a home game.

Will Denver be able to stop the Tom Brady train when it comes to town? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action today.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, September 27

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: Denver has stayed in games longer than expected this year and they covered the spread last week. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them cover the 5.5 points this week either.

Bet: Broncos -5.5

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) vs. Denver Broncos

Over/Under: 42.5 (-110)

