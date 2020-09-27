On a completely unpredictable day in college football that saw defending national champion LSU and No. 3 Oklahoma lose at home, No. 8 Texas staged a furious comeback in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and beat Texas Tech in an overtime thriller in Lubbock.

Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson seemingly scored a dagger touchdown with 3:13 remaining in the fourth, breaking off a 75-yard run to put Texas Tech up 56-41.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger took over at his own 41-yard line with the Longhorns desperately needing a touchdown – and in just four plays, Ehlinger had Texas in the endzone. Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles with a 12-yard touchdown pass, and Cameron Dicker’s kick brought Texas within eight points.

The Longhorns had to attempt an onside kick, and a key deflection set up Texas inside the 40-yard line with possession of the ball. Dicker’s kick took a big bounce toward the Texas Tech hands team, and Red Raiders defensive back Zech McPherson could not hold on to the ball when it hit his hands.

Ehlinger drove Texas to a 1st-and-goal in the final minute, and eventually hit Joshua Moore with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Ehlinger then hit Eagles for an easy two-point conversion to tie the game.

Texas received the ball first in overtime, and after a Keaontay Ingram run brought the Longhorns to the 12, Ehlinger found Moore in the endzone again for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Longhorns’ defense held up, and Caden Sterns sealed the game with an interception on 4th-and-14.