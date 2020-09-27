Getty Images



The summer battle for young American talent Sergino Dest of Ajax looks to be over. The 19-year-old right back, fresh off of a 35-game season for the Dutch giants, has been courted this summer by two of the world’s biggest teams in Barcelona and Bayern Munich. But now, it appears he’s headed to Barcelona.

After it was initially believed he’d be headed to the reigning Champions League winners, things have now shifted in Barcelona’s favor, with the Spanish club agreeing to a deal with Ajax, according to Goal. The deal is for around 22 million euros, and he will be presented as a Barca player next week, Fabrizio Romano reports. His contract is expected to be until June 2025.

Dest had agreed to personal terms over a week ago with Bayern but was tempted by a move to Barca, Romano reports. Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, who tried to convince Dest to play for the Dutch national team before he picked the United States, is now the coach of Barcelona with Dest’s former teammate Frenkie de Jong also at the club.

With Nelson Semedo’s departure to Wolves, minutes seem like they would be easier to find at the Camp Nou for the time being with Barca in rebuild mode, though at Bayern he could be the starting right back with the versatile Joshua Kimmich able to play in the middle of the park.

The transfer window is open until the first week of October.

CBS Sports will have more on this story as more information becomes available.