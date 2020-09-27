Description: RR Vs KXIP MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Either side looks to register its second win on the bounce and take an early lead in the league.

After failing to get past the line against Delhi Capitals with the smallest of margins deciding that clash, Kings XI Punjab came out hammer and tongs against RCB. Not only did they make everyone forget their shambolic run chase against Delhi but ended up once again shambolically exposing RCB for the mockery they have become in the league.

Piling on a mammoth target for RCB, Punjab returned with a bowling effort which complimented their batting effort to perfection. In what was one of the most complete performance of week one in the Indian Premier League, Punjab were ruthlessly clinical, a side which went straight for the sucker punch right from ball one.

Elsewhere, Rajasthan Royals got their 2020 sortie underway with an equally succulent display. With Samson and Smith coming hot out of the blocks to wipe the floor with CSK, the Royals showed why this season can see them go all the way and end up with their hands around the glistening trophy.

RR Vs KXIP MyTeam11 Probable Winner

With both the sides being so emphatic in their outings the last time around, showcasing their exemplary batting might, this has all the makings of a humdinger. We van easily have an extradonaire runs feast on our hands today, one we see swinging the Royals way owing to their repertoire of bowlers.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

The finest surface to bat on out of all the three venues, the short boundaries only further aid the batsmen to scour the boundaries. It was on show in the first match contested here and will be on display once again with this set to be a runs galore contest.

The team winning the toss has traditionally opted to bat first till now here and that pattern should continue today as well.

Weather

Much like the opening exchanges, this will be yet another typical hot day.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 0 Lost: 1

Average First Innings Score

216

Probable Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Rajasthan Vs Punjab

Date And Time: 27th September, Monday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal

Kings XI Punjab

Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell

Wicket-Keeper

Why Sanju Samson refuses to get a look in when it comes to the Indian side is inexplicable. Its exasperating to see a batsman of his expansive calibre be shut out in the manner he has been by Kohli with the wicket-keeper once again reminding everyone of his flair with a 74 run knock.

After missing out on match one owing to his being in quarantine, Jos Buttler is set to return for the Royals today. And on this surface, his expansive strokeplay makes him an instant selection for us.

KL Rahul ended up walking all over RCB’s bowling unit the last time around. Powering his side to a gargantuan 200 plus score, he hit 132 runs, the first century this season to make him a must have pick for today.

Batsmen

Steve Smith was at his proficient and efficient best against CSK. Needing no time to acclimatise himself with the conditions at hand, the Rajasthan bat went onto score a well rounded 69 run knock to make him the first pick from the side.

We’ll be opting for opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as well from the side. He might have faltered the last time around but he’s had a pathbreaking last year in the arena, one which saw him earn a move to the exhibition league.

Punjab on the other hand see us indulge in the pick of Mayank Agarwal. He’s been a steady source of runs for the club in the opening exchanges with his half-century against Delhi being followed up by 26 runs.

All-Rounders

Rahul Tewatia will be a crucial asset for Rajasthan Royals today. His brand of leg spin can easily see him get crucial breakthroughs with his ability to give the ball air and entice batsmen into going for the false shots seeing him end up with three wickets the last time around.

Bowling Order

Jofra Archer ended up with just the one wicket but it was his performance with the bat which was one to write home about. He went on a rampage in the final over, clobbering four successive sixes to make him our pick for the tie.

Kings XI Punjab on the other hand see us repose faith in a triad. We begin with Mohamed Shami who has four wickets in two matches, a bowler batsmen have found extremely tricky to put away.

Sheldon Cottrell might not be the most economical bowler but he does get the job done when it comes to pulling off wickets. He had two the last time around to see us opt for him along with spinner Murugan Ashwin who justified his selection with a three wicket haul.

Captain And Vice-Captain

RR Bat First: Samson’s sensational knock from the foregone encounter sees him be our captain while KL Rahul is the vice-captain.

KXIP Bat First: Smith could cherish a run chase to see him captain our side while Rahul is our vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Rahul, Samson, Buttler, Agarwal, Jaiswal, Smith, Tewatia, Ashwin, Shami, Cottrell, Archer.

