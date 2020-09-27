Roman Reigns cuts a scathing Twitter promo on Jey Uso ahead of Clash of Champions. The cousins will face each other for the Universal Championship this Sunday.

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso is possibly the most anticipated match heading into Clash of Champions. Not only does it serve as an introduction to Reigns’ new personality but it does so against his own bloodline in Jey Uso.

Also read: “World will be a better place when he passes” – Former WWE Star on Vince McMahon

While Reigns is an established superstar in singles action, Jey has so far held his own against the Tribal Chief. He has come across as a plucky underdog trying to prove that he belongs where he is at the moment, while the Universal Champion has been nothing but condescending and refuses to accept that the two are on the same level.

Roman Reigns cuts a scathing Twitter promo on Jey Uso ahead of Clash of Champions

Reigns sent a video message towards Jey on social media. He told his cousin that he had just watched the WWE chronicles featuring Jey and had nothing but love and respect for him. However, just as he has been on-screen, Reigns reminded Jey once again that the two were not equal.

“This ain’t your moment Uce. I love you,” Reigns said. “We come from the same bloodline. But I paid attention. I learned differently than you. I was groomed differently than you. You over here tryna level up; I live at this level, I AM THIS LEVEL.”

With Jimmy out with injury, the WWE have used Jey as a singles competitor. Big E’s kayfabe injury saw Jey replace him in the fatal four way number one contender’s match. He came out on top to book a fight with Reigns. So far, this has been the story that has gripped the audience the most with all eyes on Clash of Champions on Sunday now.

Click here for more WWE News