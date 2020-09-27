Reddit banned the NFL streams page a few months ago. So if you’re looking to steam week 3 games, you’ll need to find an alternative.

The NFL is back in full swing and it’s been an eventful couple of weeks. Apart from some real thrillers, there’s been an unfortunate spike in injuries and some awkward empty stadiums, but this hasn’t taken any of the excitement away from football season.

Week 3 of the season promises to be the best one yet. All 3 Watt brothers will play in the same game, Justin Herbert will get his second career start against the Panthers, the Packers will take a trip to New Orleans on SNF, and finally the reigning MVP will take on the reigning Super Bowl MVP on MNF in a game that’s bound to be an offensive shootout.

Almost every game this week will be broadcasted on CBS or Fox, except the SNF game which will be on NBC and MNF which will be on ESPN.

However, if you don’t have cable, you might be concerned about missing the action now that Reddit banned r/nflstreams. Read on to find to why Reddit NFL streams was banned and what the best alternatives are.

Why Was Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision. Recently, the page for NBA and Soccer streams were also taken down.

The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit, but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

What is the Best Way to Stream NFL Games For Free Now?

Of course, there are very few truly free ways to watch the NFL for free. One of the best way is with the Yahoo! Sports App. Users can livestream games for free on their phones or tablets.

This includes MNF and TNF games too. However, fans can only watch games which are broadcast in their local TV market. The official NFL app also works in a similar way.

Keep in mind, these are option for streaming local games, and are not available for fans outside of the United States.

Other Paid Options with Free Trials

Hulu

This year, fans can watch NFL games live with Hulu+LiveTV. The normal Hulu package doesn’t include NFL coverage, but users can watch ESPN, NBC, Fox, and CBS for a fee.

Price: $54.99/month

What’s missing?: NFL Redzone and NFL Network

FuboTV

Subscribers will have access to sports channels including ESPN and NFL Network. Additionally, there is an option for a 7 day free trial and for an extra $10.99, you can watch NFL Redzone too.

Price: $64.99

What’s missing?: ABC

YouTube TV

This may be the most comprehensive option for streaming NFL in 2020. With Youtube TV, you can access every channel you need for the NFL (and more). However, you will have to pay an additional $10.99 for Redzone similar to FuboTV.

Both streaming services will be available via mobile apps on Android and IOS. Moreover, fans can watch the games on their TVs using Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and Fire TV with both Youtube TV and FuboTV.

Price: $64.99

What’s missing?: Technically, nothing. You’ll have to pay an additional fee for Redzone, though.

Other Streaming Services

Fans can also stream games on a number of other platforms including Sling, AT&TV Now, Vidgo, and CBS All Access.

Thursday Night Football will also be available for Amazon Prime users starting from week 4. Not the worst option for casual fans who don’t need a full blown cable replacement.

Finally, DirecTV will offer a non-satellite version of NFL Sunday ticket to people living in apartments or condos. These fans will be able to watch every Sunday afternoon game live.