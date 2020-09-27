RCB vs MI Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the tenth match of IPL 2020.
The 10th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai tomorrow.
In the two matches that Royal Challengers and Indians have played against each other in the tournament so far, both of them have won and lost a match each. However, a contrasting Net Run Rate finds Bangalore and Mumbai at the third and seventh position on the points table respectively.
Given the captains of RCB and MI in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma respectively, the match is expected to allure a huge fan interaction due to individual fan-following of both these players.
Coming on the back of a shambolic 97-run loss against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers might look to make a change or two to their Playing XI for this match. On the other hand, fans should expect Indians to stick to their winning combination.
RCB vs MI Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 27
Matches won by RCB: 9
Matches won by MI: 18
Matched played in India: 23 (RCB 7, MI 16)
Matches played in UAE: 1 (RCB 1, MI 0)
RCB average score against MI: 157
MI average score against RCB: 164
Most runs for RCB: 683 (Virat Kohli)
Most runs for MI: 475 (Kieron Pollard)
Most wickets for RCB: 16 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Most wickets for MI: 16 (Jasprit Bumrah)
Most catches for RCB: 12 (Virat Kohli)
Most catches for MI: 10 (Kieron Pollard)
The last time these two teams faced each other was at the Wankhede Stadium when Mumbai chased down a 172-run target in 19 overs. After veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga’s figures of 4-0-31-4, MI sealed the chase on the back of their top-order and all-rounder Hardik Pandya contributing in different stages of the innings.