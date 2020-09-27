The Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium. Both teams are 2-0. Buffalo is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Rams vs. Bills picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bills vs. Rams spread: Bills -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over-under: 47 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -140, Los Angeles +120

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dolphins this past Sunday, 31-28. Josh Allen was on fire, passing for four TDs and 417 yards on 35 attempts. He set career standards in yardage and TD passes. Allen became the first Buffalo QB since 2002 with 400-plus passing yards in single game.

Stefon Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 239 receiving yards. Devin Singletary has 110-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past games at home and he should take on a heavy workload this week with Zack Moss (toe) ruled out. Tre’Davious White has five passes defensed in his past three home games. Jordan Poyer had eight tackles and a sack vs. Miami.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams didn’t have too much trouble with the Philadelphia Eagles on the road this past Sunday as they won 37-19. Jared Goff threw all three of his TD passes to Tyler Higbee, who became the first Rams tight end since 1988 to register three scoring receptions in a game. Goff is one of four QBs with four games of three-plus TD passes and a rating of 140-plus since 2017. He had a 142.1 rating in Week 2.

Darrell Henderson had a career-high 121 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in Week 2. Micah Kiser had a career-high 16 tackles and a forced fumble. Jordan Fuller is tied for second among rookies with 17 tackles after two games.

