Rahul Tewatia hits five sixes: The all-rounder from Rajasthan Royals put on display an unusual yet effective innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

During the ninth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia scored his maiden IPL half-century as his team sealed the highest-ever chase in the IPL.

Chasing a mammoth 224-run target at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Tewatia put on display arguably the most unusual yet effective T20 innings in which he moved from scoring 17 (23) to 53 (31) to bamboozle all fans, commentators and all the players involved.

With Rajasthan needing 51 runs in the last three overs, Tewatia hit five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell’s third over and followed it up with another magnificent hit against Mohammed Shami in the next over.

Royals pacer Jofra Archer getting promoted at No. 6 and hitting a couple of sixes meant that his team required only a couple of runs in the last over. In what was an absolutely mockery of a chase, Rajasthan won a match out of nowhere – something which was unbelievable when Tewatia was finding it hard to get bat on ball.

Before Tewatia, Royals batsman Sanju Samson (85) and captain Steve Smith (50) also contributed with vital half-centuries in a historic match.

Earlier, it was a grand 183-run opening partnership between Kings XI Punjab’s Lokesh Rahul (69) and Mayank Agarwal (106) which played a crucial role in them scoring 223/2 in 20 overs.

Rahul Tewatia hits five sixes

How Twitterati reacted:

Terrific batting by @rajasthanroyals’ batsmen Smith, Sanju & Tewatia to chase this mega total. They kept their cool and accelerated beautifully. Surprised how the @lionsdenkxip fast bowlers didn’t bowl many yorkers and also failed to use M Ashwin enough. #RRvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/f52wF11uig — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.