We already know that when it comes to being good at sports, Odell Beckham Jr. is about as versatile as it gets.

He’s a great soccer player. He has a cannon of an arm in both football and baseball. He can hit home runs in big-league ballparks. He can dunk. So, obviously he can play some cornerback.

During Sunday’s Week 3 game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team, Baker Mayfield threw a dangerous deep pass into coverage. And that was when Beckham immediately converted from wide receiver to cornerback.

Beckham made a great play on the ball to prevent a possible Troy Apke interception. But wait for the celebration.

Beckham broke out the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag like he was an actual defensive back.

If the Browns need cornerback help, they know where to look now.