Nicholas Pooran: The batsman from Kings XI Punjab contributed significantly via an unbelievable fielding effort in Sharjah.

During the ninth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran saved a boundary on the field to become a source of amazement for all the viewers around the world.

It all happened on the third delivery of the eighth over when Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson attempted to hit a six off Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin.

Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Pooran dived full length into the boundary to throw the ball back into the playing area whilst being airborne. With KXIP all-rounder Glenn Maxwell running in from long-on, he threw the ball back to captain and wicket-keeper Lokesh Rahul as Samson and Steve Smith only ran a couple of runs.

The slow-motion replay of Pooran’s effort further confirmed him earning an entry into one of the best-ever boundary saves in cricket.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the penultimate over after Smith won the toss and chose to bowl, Pooran scored a brisk 25* (8) with the help of a four and three sixes in the first innings.

It was a grand 183-run opening partnership between Rahul (69) and Mayank Agarwal (106) which played a crucial role in Kings XI scoring 223/2 in 20 overs.

Nicholas Pooran fielding effort vs Rajasthan Royals

How Twitterati reacted:

