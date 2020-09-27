It’s the third NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 3 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can’t wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.

Schedule

Thursday

Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13 (Recap)

Sunday

Bengals at Eagles

Rams 32, Bills 35

Bears 30, Falcons 26

Washington 20, Browns 34

49ers 36, Giants 9

Texans 21, Steelers 28

Raiders 20, Patriots 36

Titans 31, Vikings 30

Jets at Colts

Panthers at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Broncos, 4;25 p.m. ET

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers at Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday

Chiefs at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET

Darnold avoids sack, racks up TD

It was backyard football for the New York Jets and Sam Darnold when they got into the red zone against the Colts. Darnold avoided a sack, rolled to his right and found a new favorite of his — receiver Braxton Berrios — for the TD. This at least helped make up for Darnold throwing a pick-six to start the game.

Foles does it again!

Nick Foles, who has a reputation for this kind of thing, led another incredible comeback victory coinciding with another epic Falcons collapse. On third-and-8 and with heavy pressure in his face, Foles dropped in a perfect ball for the go-ahead TD to Anthony Miller. Consider that he got leveled, this might’ve been the best throw of Week 3.

Allen Robinson pulls Bears within FG

The Chicago Bears also looked dead in the water until they made the decision to bench Mitch Trubisky for Nick Foles. Since then, the Bears have rallied to make this a game against — you guessed it — the poor, poor Falcons. Is another collapse brewing? An epic comeback? Allen Robinson did his best to give the Bears a chance at the comeback — and he was obviously aided by poor tackling on the part of the Falcons.

Allen throws go-ahead TD in wild game

The most entertaining game of Week 3 so far has undoubtedly been Rams-Bills. After the Bills dominated the first half, the Rams did the exact same thing in the second half until the Bills mounted one final drive. After a controversial pass interference call to extend the drive on fourth down, Allen connected with Tyler Kroft on the go-ahead TD.

Rams rally back vs. Bills

Down 28-3, it looked like the Rams were dead in the water and the Josh Allen for MVP ballots were becoming a real possibility. However, the Rams have since rallied with three consecutive unanswered touchdowns and a two-point conversion to cut the lead. On the third TD, Jared Goff hooked up with Cooper Kupp for the score.

49ers fool Giants, Aiyuk does the rest

Brandon Aiyuk was selected by the 49ers with their second of two first-round picks, but a training camp injury slowed the hype. Not for long, though. Aiyuk made his debut in Week 2 and turned it up another level in Week 3. The 49ers completely fooled the Giants with an end-around and Aiyuk followed a parade of three blockers to the end zone.

Ertz makes a one-handed grab

Zach Ertz is being counted on more in Week 3 with Dallas Goedert out and has responded. Ertz reeled in an impressive one-handed catch — is it the catch of the week? Time will tell but this is one is certainly in play.

Cook finds a crease, takes it to the house

The Vikings (0-2) are another team facing what is essentially a must-win Week 3 game and that means they’ll have to lean on their best offensive player: Mr. Dalvin Cook. After the Titans jumped out to a 6-0 lead, Cook found a crease and took the ball 39 yards to the house, showcasing his trademark breakaway ability.

The Washington Football Team entered Week 3 as massive underdogs (seven points) against the Browns, and Haskins clearly took it to heart. The second-year QB came out firing and threw a perfect strike for a TD to Dontrelle Inman.

Watson finds Cobb to give Texans lead

It has taken some time for Randall Cobb to get rolling with his new team, but he gave the Texans a huge boost in the first quarter of what has turned into a must-win game for them at 0-2. Watson connected with Cobb for a 28-yard catch-and-run to give the Texans and early lead.

The 49ers’ injury list is long … really, really long

If you took a just a quick glance at San Francisco’s current list of injured players — including nearly double-digit projected starters — you would think it reads like the final injury report for an entire regular season. You would be wrong. After just two weeks and a training camp, the 49ers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries. Here’s a look right now at their current injury status heading into Week 3:

Out for Week 3:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle

RB Raheem Mostert

LB Dre Greenlaw

Short-term IR (out Week 3+)

CB Richard Sherman

WR Deebo Samuel

RB Tevin Coleman

CB Richie James

Long-term IR (out rest of season)

DE Nick Bosa

DE Solomon Thomas

WR Jalen Hurd