Week 3 will feature star-studded quarterback matchups. Dak Prescott vs. Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers vs. Drew Brees, Deshaun Watson vs. Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson highlight the Week 3 NFL schedule. All five matchups feature spreads of five points or fewer according to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from William Hill, making for plenty of close NFL office pool picks.

Should you completely avoid these star-studded quarterback battles when locking in your Week 3 NFL confidence pool picks? A total of 14 matchups have one-score NFL lines in Week 3, but which underdogs are poised for upsets this week, and which teams should you target with your NFL pool picks? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 3, 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick’em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 3 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 3 NFL pick’em predictions from the model: The Buccaneers earn a comfortable victory on the road against the 0-2 Denver Broncos. Tom Brady recorded his first victory as a member of the Buccaneers last week with a resounding 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. Running back Leonard Fournette had a strong showing for the Bucs, recording 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Mike Evans also had a big day, hauling in seven passes for 104 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Denver suffered major losses on offense in its 26-21 loss to the Steelers. Quarterback Drew Lock suffered a shoulder injury and will miss Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, while wide receiver Courtland Sutton tore his ACL and is out for the season. In addition, Denver enters Sunday’s showdown having won just one of its last five games against teams from the NFC.

The model projects that the injuries will be too much to overcome for Denver as backup quarterback Jeff Driskel struggles to put up points, resulting in the Buccaneers winning outright in almost 70 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 3 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Bills vs. Rams and Vikings vs. Titans. It’s also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model’s NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 3 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years.