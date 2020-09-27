The Atlanta Falcons — on paper — look like a playoff team. They have the talent to compete with the top of the NFL, but reality tells an entirely different story when the games are played:

The Falcons cannot hold leads. They’re a meme of a franchise now.

In Week 2, the Falcons watched as a 20-0 lead slipped away and let the Cowboys recover an onside kick attempt that had no business being recovered. Head coach Dan Quinn had his usual response about the team being “pissed off” but ready to get to work because he believes in the players in the locker room.

So, you’ll never guess what happened come Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Bears (OK, you will). The Falcons blew a 16-point fourth quarter lead and dropped to 0-3 on the season.

And, sure, teams give up leads. It happens. But not like this. Not on back-to-back weeks. The Falcons and Quinn were deservedly crushed after the 30-26 loss.

The Falcons play the Packers on Monday night in Week 4, so a national audience will have that meltdown to look forward to.