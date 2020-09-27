If you watched that overtime period between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles then you’ll probably agree with me – that was the worst overtime in all of sports history.

Am I overstating things there? Maybe. But the extra 15 minutes in Philadelphia, which ended with a tie game, was just absolutely brutal.

Neither team had a great chance to score in overtime as we saw six punts. Six punts!

The Eagles did kind of have a chance to win win the game in the final seconds when they lined up for a 59-yard field goal. But then they got whistled for a false start and decided to punt the ball away with just 19 seconds remaining.

That’s pretty much how this train wreck of game deserved to end but it was still stunning.

NFL fans were not impressed with the Eagles’ decision to just kick the ball away: