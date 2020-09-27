Tottenham appeared to be seeing off a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday when a controversial, late, VAR-assisted penalty call gave Newcastle the tying goal, and sent Spurs coach Jose Mourinho storming off the field in disgust.

The penalty came on an extremely borderline handball call against Spurs’ Eric Dier, who jumped for a head against Newcastle’s Andy Caroll, and then had Carroll head the ball directly into his upper shoulder. Dier had no idea about it, as he was mid-air when the contact happened.

However, with his arm slightly away from his body, the new handball rules suggest that, intent be damned, that is indeed a penalty. VAR confirmed the controversial call, and Spurs fans lost it.

Here was the call:

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho then stormed off the field down the tunnel into the locker room, not sticking around to shake anyone’s hand (or presumably get a red card for screaming at the referee.)