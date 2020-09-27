MIA Vs BOS Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Series hung nicely in the balance ahead of today’s game 6

This was always going to be a cliffhanger of a series between two staunch sides and its unravelled in exactly that manner. Boston Celtics’ 121-108 win in game 5 sees the series tantalisingly poised at 3-2 ahead of today’s impending sixth game, a tie which either side will be yearning to win.

While this is not a must win showdown for Miami Heat, they would be looking forward to getting the job done today rather than taking the series down to the decider. Also, with Boston Celtics going from strength to strength at the moment, the Heat know a second straight defeat could put them in an extremely precarious position in the Eastern Conference finals.

Elsewhere, Boston Celtics themselves know they still have a massive mountain to traverse in the series. Despite their sensational comprehensive win the last time around, they know they are up against a daunting Heat team, a side which hardly falters twice in a row.

MIA Vs BOS Fantasy Probable Winner

This will be an edge of a seat thriller, a contest determined by the barest of margins, much like every fixture has been across the contest. What is serving Boston Celtics well at the moment is their overall playing field with points coming across the court for the club which will see the club level the series today.

Probable Playing 5

Miami Heat

Bam, Goran, Butler, Crowder, Tyler

Boston

Brown, Tatum, Daniel, Smart, Walker

Match Details

NBA Conference Finals 2019-20

Match: Heat Vs Boston Game 6

Date And Time: 28th September, Monday: 6:30am

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando

Best Shooter

Miami Heat

Boston

Best Ball Stealer

Miami Heat

Boston

Bygone Encounter

Boston Vs Miami: 121-108

Dream 11 Picks

Point Guard

Goran Dragic has been absolutely electric for Miami Heat inside the bubble. What has really won us over is not his shooting but his dependability and high conversion rate, one which saw him end up with a solid 23 points the last time around.

Shooting Guard

Where Heat have flourished due to Dragic, Boston Celtics on the other hand have thrived owing to the services of Jaylen Brown. A flawless player, his ability to open the zone and shoots from both the corners and deep saw him register a staggering 28 points in game 5.

He’s formed a daunting partnership next to Marcus Smart who registered 12 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds the last time around in what was a truly worldclass all-round performance.

Tyler Herro might not have been at his best the last time around but that’s no reason for us to discard him. The shooting guard is in the moment of his career at the moment, helping bring to fruition his side’s aspirations of making their presence felt in the league’s finals.

Small Forward

Our cheapest pick of the day at a measly 7.5 credits, Andre Iguodala is someone who makes for a viable option. His ability to latch onto the second chance points and pull off rebounds has seen him remain involved in his side’s shooting arounds to see us indulge in him.

Power Forward

Jayson Tatum is a man out on a business at the moment. He is refusing to go away, a player who has decided to take the onus of leading Boston Celtics into the coveted finals all upon himself.

He ended up with a sensational 31 points in game 5, a performance which ended up winning the tie for his side with a handsome margin to make him a must have name for us.

Jae Crowder will on the other hand be our pick of the day from Miami Heat. His versatility is favouring the side extremely nicely at the moment, a player who can not only pull off the floating jump points but layup the ball for his counterparts as well.

Centre

The only thing missing from Daniel Theis’ game were points in the paint and he ended up adding those to his game the last time around. He registered a wordclass double-double of 15-13 in game 5, a performance which once again saw him stamp his authority on the court.

Star Player

The seamless ease with which he’s coaxing his way the double-doubles at the moment see us make Tatum our star player while Brown is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Dragic, Brown, Smart, Herro, Iguodala, Tatum, Crowder, Theis

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.