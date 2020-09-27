Description: MCI Vs LEI Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Leicester City’s torching start to the new season encounters its biggest stumbling block today.

Hitting seven goals in their opening couple of matchups, Leicester City have stormed their way to two wins in two outings in Premier League 2020-21. Its been a solid start to the season for the club which ended up in 5th place last season, one the side will be yearning to keep going.

While emulating last season’s consummate success won’t be the easiest of tasks for Leicester City, the start they have made to the season is definitely a promising one. However, the club’s true resillinace, knowhow and pluck will be brought to the fore today when they come across Manchester City.

Playing their first contest of the new season, Manchester City found themselves right in the thick of action with the club taking on a dicey Wolverhampton outfit. However, unlike last season where they lost both their fixtures against Wolverhampton, City had little qualms in putting down their competitors on the day.

MCI Vs LEI Fantasy Probable Winner

While the 3-1 win was a largely straightforward one, there were instances when City were tested. The side’s defence continues to make for a tottering unit, one which Leicester City know they can perturb and rock to make their presence felt today.

However, City’s attacking powers are unparalleled in the league. The side can clobber any team when functioning at its fullest and they’ll do just that today to register a second win on the bounce.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

City are reeling with injuries at the moment with Aguero, Silva, Cancelo, Jesus and Oleksandr all set to miss out on today’s encounter.

Ricardo, Filip and Ndidi are all out with their absence ascribed to injuries.

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, De Bruyne

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Perez, Praet, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Manchester City Vs Leicester City

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 9:00pm IST

Venue: Emirates Stadium, Manchester

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Manchester City

Leicester City

Bygone Encounter

Wolverhampton Vs City: 1-3

Leicester City Vs Burnley: 4-2

Goal-Keeper

Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City will become the first pick for us for this fixture. Manchester City will be unsparing in their approach today, unleashing a carnage of shots his way, one which his abilities will allow him to amass a solid amount of save points from.

Defenders

Timothy Castagne couldn’t have asked for a better start to life in the Premier League. With Chilwell leaving, Leicester City moved in quick to replace him with the departing leftback and he’s shown exactly why he was so coveted with a goal and assist in his opening two matches.

Manchester City on the other hand will see us opt for both their fullbacks. Both Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy are integral parts of the side’s attacking gameplan, players who love to keep marauding down the park to involve themselves in the side’s attacking plays.

Midfielders

The focal point of Manchester City’s attack last season, Kevin de Bruyne needed no time to hit the ground running. In only his first match of the season, he ended up delivering a goal and assist for the club, a sensational performance to make him the first name in our side.

Riyadh Mahrez will be facing his old club and having fully recovered from Coronavirus, he’ll be eager to impress against the side where he made his name. We have Phil Foden join up as well from City with him scoring against Wolverhampton, a goal which should see him retain his place in the side’s playing 11.

CDM Rodrigo Hernandez has been a steady presence in the team ever since his transfer last season, a player whose tackles, blocks and recoveries have served the side fruitfully in defence.

Elsewhere, Harvey Barnes came alive against Burnley, scoring once and assisting once to see him represent our team from Leicester City.

Strikers

With Jesus set to miss out today with an injury, Raheem Sterling will be deployed in the middle by Manchester City. And with his new role as the focal point plus an assist the last time around, he becomes an instant pick for us.

Leicester City will meanwhile see us opt for the services of Jamie Vardy who is already their top scorer with two goals.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His goal and assist apiece lead to us making Kevin our side’s captain while Sterling is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Kasper, Castagne, Walker, Mendy, Kevin, Barnes, Foden, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Vardy, Raheem

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.