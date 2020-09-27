Mayank Agarwal century today: Kings XI Punjab’s opening batsman assaulted the opposition bowlers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

During the ninth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Kings XI Punjab opening batsman Mayank Agarwal registered his maiden IPL century to provide a thunderous start to his team.

Opening the batting with captain Lokesh Rahul (), Agarwal followed his footsteps as the latter had scored a century in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Having hit a six off Royals pacer Ankit Rajpoot in the second over, Agarwal had given early signs of being in his zone. In the next over being bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, Agarwal accumulated a four and a six each.

Agarwal, who again targeted Rajpoot to hit him for a couple of boundaries in his second over, scored 29* (19) in the powerplay to get his eye in. When Rajasthan captain Steve Smith introduced Rahul Tewatia in the eighth over, Agarwal greeted the leg-spinner with a couple of sixes and a four.

Agarwal’s Karnataka teammate in Shreyas Gopal was treated in a similar manner as the former hit him for a couple of sixes in the ninth over to cross the 50-run mark.

The right-hand batsman was in a different league tonight especially whilst hitting the sixes. Solid technique and inch-perfect balance allowed Agarwal to his sixes down the ground effortlessly especially against the opposition spinners.

It was on the last delivery of the 15th over that Agarwal hit a boundary off Gopal to smash his second T20 century. Having earlier scored 89 (60) in a losing effort against Delhi Capitals in Punjab’s season opener, Agarwal now holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2020.

From being a T20 dasher to becoming a quality test opener to scoring a very classy T20 century, @mayankcricket is showing us such a delightful range to his batting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

I feel sorry for bowlers tonight in Sharjah. But what a high quality innings by Mayank Agarwal. I am still wondering what a safe total is batting first🤭🤭🤭. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020

A 45 ball 100 for Mayank. To back up what he did in the first game. Love his composure and hunger to keep piling on the runs. #KXIP #RRvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

Kings are playing like Asli Singh’s @lionsdenkxip @mayankcricket what a knock ✊ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 27, 2020

i find @mayankcricket classy in whatever he does with the bat, in whichever format. Even allowing for batsmen friendly conditions, superb century 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 27, 2020

Talk about taking your batting to the next level…Wow!

Mayank Agarwal 👏👏👏👏#RRvKXIP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 27, 2020

Before getting out off Rajasthan’s Tom Curran in the 17th over, Agarwal ended up scoring 106 (50) with the help of 10 fours and seven sixes.