FS1 Undisputed host Skip Bayless said LeBron James took Mike Malone’s words about him not being a killer on ‘The Last Dance’ personally, and made him pay for it with his clutch shots today.

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it to their first Finals since 2010 in their first playoff appearance in 7 seasons. This is their 32nd appearance on the biggest stage of them all.

They’ve won each of their series in the Conference by margins of 4-1 and are slated to be heavy favorites against whoever they face at that stage.

Skip Bayless’s preposterous words about LeBron James and Mike Malone

According to Skip Bayless, LeBron has been keeping his best shots for the end to stick it to Mike Malone for not giving him the ‘killer’ tag while speaking on ‘The Last Dance’.

James had 38 points, including 9 straight in the 4th quarter, as the Lakers took Game 5 117-107 and with it, the series.

I guess LeBron was trying to get even with Mike Malone, who coached him in Cleveland, for saying during “The Last Dance” that LeBron doesn’t have the killer mentality that Jordan did. Malone didn’t lie. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 27, 2020

There is little doubt that all of this is just sour grapes from Skip Bayless. The Fox Sports analyst has kept his career alive by being the most recognizable LeBron ‘truther’ or hater on sports television.

While Bayless often also defends LeBron James and his impact on the sport as a whole, he clearly does not like his success as a player.

LeBron has never responded to Bayless’s various criticisms over the years, except for Kevin Durant’s lyrics on a rap song the duo recorded together in 2011.