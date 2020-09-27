Lance Stroll Crash: Charles Leclerc hits Racing Point car before Stroll hit into the barriers during the Russian GP.

The Russian Grand had the usual faces on the podium but it started on an intense and chaotic note, with two drivers being knocked out within the first minute of the race.

Carlos Sainz got his car turned on the first straight itself, while Lance Stroll car hit the barriers after the first turn, it happened in quick succession that things were pretty unclear.

Though the visuals after the race have spotted that Charles Leclerc was involved in Stroll’s crash which forced him out of the race in Sochi.

Lance Stroll Crash- Watch the video

It could be clearly seen that Leclerc tripped his front tyre on the rear tyre of Stroll, making his car vulnerable and eventually propelling it to crash on the wall.

Though Leclerc was not investigated and as of now, there are no reports of further investigation for it. But it was an unfortunate end for Stroll’s campaign in Sochi.

Sergio Perez closing gap against Lance Stroll

On the current drivers’ standings, Sergio Perez is just a point away from Stroll after the Mexican driver bagged 12 points to take his tally to 56 in the standings after coming fourth in Russia.

Meanwhile, Stroll is 1 point above Perez in the standings and would be needing to do better to further grow the gap, or else he will have to concede against his outgoing teammate.

Perez for 2021 is still without a team, although there have been several interests because Perez is an exciting prospect for all the teams except for the top 3.

Thus it remains to be seen what will be his decision in coming years, while Sebastian Vettel replaces him at Racing Point (Aston Martin in 2021).