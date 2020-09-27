Description: LAF Vs SJ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Season spiralling into a point of no return for San Jose Earthquakes.

Whilst we still have a fair way to go in the Western Conference of MLS 2020-21, its increasingly looking like San Jose Earthquakes have already run their race this season. Without a win in five matches on the spin now, the club has taken on the identity of mere bystanders in MLS 2020-21.

The 5-0 trouncing they received at the hands of Colorado Rapids the last time around was the perfect summarisation of just what kind of an abysmal season this has been for the club. The team has been toyed around with to sit with a measly two wins in 13 encounters, a side which looks to have run its race in the competition.

This is just the side Los Angeles would have wanted to come across today. After teetering their way to sorry defeats, Los Angeles are steadily settling into their groove with two wins in their last three fixtures seeing them climb all the way to 6th in the points tally.

LAF Vs SJ Fantasy Probable Winner

More important than the wins is the 6-0 routing of Vancouver Whitecaps delivered by Los Angeles the last time around. It was a massive shot in the arm to the club’s season, a result which is set to have instilled colossal confidence in the club’s ranks.

Throttled by that pulsating result, Los Angeles will come hot out of the blocks today to register their second win on the bounce.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Carlos and Tristan will sit out today’s fixture for Los Angeles owing to their current injury problems.

The duo of Oswaldo and Guran ascribes its absence to injuries.

Los Angeles

Miller, Blackmoon, Zimmerman, Segura, Harvey, Nguyen, Atuesta, Blessing, Rodriguez, Rossi, Vela

San Jose Earthquakes

​Irwin, Rosenberry, Abubakar, Smith, Vines, Price, Acosta, Nicholson, Rubio, Shinyashiki, Kamara

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Los Angeles Vs Earthquakes

Date And Time: 28th September, Monday- 8:00am IST

Venue: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

Top Goal Scorer

Los Angeles

San Jose Earthquakes

Valeri: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Los Angeles Vs Whitecaps: 6-0

Colorado Vs Earthquakes: 5-0

Goal-Keeper

Daniel Vega just can’t do anything more for San Jose Earthquakes. He’s been left completely devoid of any kind of support from his defenders but despite this plight, he’s waged a lone battle to show fortitude in the face of adversity.

Defenders

Its not just the defence which has let Los Angeles down this season. The attack hasn’t fared off any better, a contingent which has scrounged its way a measly 17 goals, the least by any side this season in the Western Conference.

And with Los Angeles finally foraging an elusive cleansheet for themselves the last time around, the side finally has the confidence it needs in defence. It will buoy them towards a second straight cleansheet today to see all of Dejan Jakovic, Eddie Segura and Diego Palacios be inducted in our setup.

Midfielders

Diego Rossi is going to absolutely love coming across San Jose Earthquakes today. He’s gone onto hit the most number of goals for the side, spearheading the attacking docket in the absence of Vela.

A massive reason for him scouring his way those goals is Brian Rodriguez who has provided the three assists for the club. Jose Cifuentes has meanwhile held fort for the club in midfield, utilising his bevy of tackles and blocks to bolster a defensive which was fast regressing.

San Jose Earthquakes will on the other hand see us opt for their top scorer. In Valeri Qazaishvili who has the three goals and one assist, the side has a player who can make the most of a Los Angeles defence prone to stumble and waver.

He’s joined by the tenacious and versatile Florian Jungwirth who has provided resillinace in midfield.

Strikers

Bradley Wright-Philips finally has just the momentum he was traversing for all season long. He’s delivered four goals and the one assist all of a sudden, a striker whose ensuring the side isn’t too heavily hurt by Vela’s injury.

Elsewhere, the most number of assists for Cristian Espinoza in San Jose Earthquakes’ setup at two will see him be our pick from the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The six goals Rossi has scored see him captain our side while Bradley is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Vega, Segura, Jakovic, Palacios, Jungwirth, Brian, Valeri, Rossi, Cifuentes, Bradley, Cristian

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.