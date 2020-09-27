Don’t beat yourself up, Jeff Okudah. It happens to pretty much everyone.

The Detroit Lions cornerback was a victim of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s juke during Week 3 action on Sunday. On the 1-yard line, Murray peeled off to run the ball on a bootleg when he found Okudah in the open field. And though a cornerback might typically have an athletic advantage over a quarterback, Murray is special. He danced around Okudah, who was left to dive at Murray’s feet. The quarterback ran in to the end zone untouched.

Here’s a look at the ridiculous play.

When Murray pulled off the absurdly elusive feat (with his feet), NFL fans and media members went wild on Twitter. Even the account for the video game, Madden NFL 2021 admitted it may need to raise Murray’s stats.

This man is unstoppable in the open field.