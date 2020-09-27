New York Knicks owner James Dolan finds himself in some hot water after he’s allegedly donated $50,000 dollars to a Republican senator’s Congress campaign.

One of the most hated NBA franchise owners, James Dolan has been criticized from basically every quarter. TV show hosts, former NBA players, NBA analysts, current NBA players, fans – everyone’s got a problem with the billionaire Knicks owner.

His antics of hosting shows with his band and making his employees compulsorily attend these concerts serve to make him all the more hated.

James Dolan donates $50,000 to Republican campaign to get Max Rose out of office

What Dolan is doing is helping GOP Congressional candidate Nicole Malliotakis beat incumbent Democratic Staten Island Rep. Max Rose because Rose recently trashed his tenure as the owner of the New York Knicks.

And the reason for this? Max Rose recently spoke about Dolan’s tenure as Knicks owner and how he needs to sell, as the team is performing nowhere close to where they should be.

He pointed out how ‘New York City’ feels let down by their NBA team and that things had to change.

“I’m a Knicks fan to the day I die, but Dolan’s gotta sell. Right now, this is an absolute disgrace. They don’t make the playoffs. Nothing’s happening. Every year that they don’t make the playoffs, New York City loses out. We lose a piece of our soul. Sell tomorrow. Sell today. Do it for the good of all of us, brother!”

Obviously, James Dolan did not take to this very kindly and is now making it his mission to get Max Rose out of Congress.

“Max Rose thinks he can make our team and my ownership his political platform. I need to let him know that we will not stand for this. The best way to do this is to help his opponent. He is in a tight race for the US Congress in Staten Island. … Please join me in helping Nicole defeat Max Rose for Congress.”

For all the hate Dolan gets as the owner of the Knicks, the fact remains that he is not a stingy owner. He’s been willing to pay luxury tax during the Carmelo Anthony era, and he always looks for the best available talent when he can.

It’s just that the Knicks have been so bad for so long that their reputation as a franchise is now in tatters. As much as Dolan is at fault, there are other factors just as instrumental in the franchise being so far off the pace as a desirable free agent destination.