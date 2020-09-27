Jan Blachowicz beats Dominic Reyes to become UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, calls Jon Jones out. The title had been vacant since Jones moved to the Heavyweight division.

The 205lb division has a new king in Jan Blachowicz, after he beat Dominick Reyes by TKO in the second round to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 253 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The co-main event proved to be a rather short affair with Blachowicz getting the better of Dominick Reyes in round one by utilizing a barrage of kicks. By round two, he connected a short left hand which put ‘The Devastator’ out cold to end the fight.

“This is nothing new for me,” Blachowicz said after his win at UFC 253. “It’s just fun. Soon I’m going to be a father, this is what I’m afraid of the most but also really happy. I was ready for everything. Abu Dhabi is made for me.”

“Jon Jones, where are you?” Blachowicz shouted at the former champion. “I’m here. This is how we do it in Poland. I’m waiting for you.”

Dominick Reyes was returning to action for the first time since suffering a controversial decision loss to Jon Jones in his original bid for the title at UFC 247. Jan Blachowicz on the other hand entered tonight’s UFC 253 on a three-fight win streak. His last match was a first round knockout victory over Corey Anderson this past February.

