Conor McGregor recently disclosed some messages that interchanged early in the year, between him and the UFC chief Dana White. At post UFC 253 press event, Dana White addressed the matter and conveyed his thoughts on what transpired.

Once an ideal boss-employee pair, Dana White and Conor McGregor have lately fallen out with each other. And the latest bone of contention is McGregor posting some of the private chats which took place between the two.

With the kind of relation they shared in the past, some believed, Conor might have taken the consent of the UFC president before revealing the conversation, but evidently White had no prior knowledge about the Notorious one’s potential action.

Dana White Opens up About Conor McGregor Revealing Private Chats

Currently, The Fight Island is the site where all the MMA action is taking place, and after the month’s marquee event, UFC 253, Dana White addressed the media, and answered question on the concerned topic. At the conference, Dana White was seemingly disappointed with Conor McGregor and said, “I’ve had people blowing me up left and right. I mean everybody here knows I mean even the ladies, this is the man code stuff, you know, you don’t…It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do. Which, by the way, we’re just talking about Diego Sanchez, and Diego Sanchez is in there in a private conversation that I was having with Conor.

“When you are the No.2 or 3 ranked guy in the world, and you are telling me that you want to fight, but you want to fight unranked 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in a main event at Los Angeles.”

White was also asked about Mcgregor’s possible Boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao, and whether he is aware about any developments, to which he stated, “I have no idea.”

Conor McGregor’s Reaction

After these statements by Dana White, Conor McGregor instantly took to Twitter to clarify his stance, and stated, “Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in. Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there. Stop lying.”

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

Now who’s right and which way this war of words is headed, is anybody’s guess, but one thing is certain- The relation between Dana White and Conor McGregor has tainted.

