Israel Adesanya Eases Past Paulo Costa at UFC 253: Watch the Incredible Strike By Stylebender That Took Down Costa (News)

Israel Adesanya Eases Past Paulo Costa at UFC 253, the much anticipated fight could only last as long as 8:59.

After a long build-up which successfully made the main event of UFC 253, one of the most anticipated contests of the recent past. It is Israel Adesanya, who lived up to his words, and struck down Paulo Costa in Round 2 of the 5 round match up.

Israel Adesanya Vs. Paulo Costa, was pitted to become the fight of the year by none other than UFC president Dana White, however, what ultimately transpired will only render a performance of the night award to The Last Stylebender.

What Happened in the Match?

Since the stakes were high, as the Middleweight title was on the line, moreover both the individuals were carrying an undefeated streak as well, so it was expected that at the start both will put their striking abilities on hold, and stick to being cautious. And that turned out to be the exact case, however being in the defensive stance, Adesanya targeted Costa’s left leg, and with continuous strikes left his lower limb all bruised. Costa, who was apparently distraught took a chance and Adesanya made him pay with some quick hits. The match could only last 9 minutes.

Watch Israel Adesanya’s Telling Blow on Paulo Costa

With this incredible TKO victory, Israel Adesanya moves to 20-0 in MMA.

