Will Bam Adebayo hit the floor for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals? He suffered a bad looking wrist injury in Game 5.

The Miami Heat took a 3-1 series lead on the Boston Celtics in Game 4, thanks to a rookie record breaking performance from Tyler Herro and an overall solid effort from the Heat.

Also read: ‘Want to win title for Jimmy Butler’: Tyler Herro sends warning to Celtics, Lakers and Nuggets post Game 4 win

Boston had a massive bounce-back Game 5, blowing the Heat out, 121-108. Bam Adebayo put the blame all on himself for the loss, as he had only 13 points, while shooting less than 50% from the field.

Also read: “Not just Bam Adebayo”: Jimmy Butler responds to abysmal performance from Heat in Game 5 vs Celtics

However, Bam Adebayo suffered an injury that seemed quite serious in Game 4, which casts doubt on his availability for Game 6.

How did Bam injure himself in Game 4?

While fighting for a rebound, as Bam was coming down, his left arm got tangled up with Jayson Tatum. Adebayo seemed to be in a substantial amount of discomfort following this play, as he was seen clutching his left wrist for a couple minutes of play.

This left wrist injury could have possibly affected his Game 5 performance, resulting in him notching only 5 made field goals in 38 minutes of play.

Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight vs Celtics?

When asked about his left wrist injury and how it felt, Bam simply replied with, “I’m good.” He seemed to not want to even acknowledge the fact that he suffered an injury, when answering this question.

He followed this up with claiming that he only twisted his wrist and he is good to go for the rest of the series.

Bam Adebayo on wrist, “I’m good.” Said he just twisted it. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 24, 2020

Miami Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra was questioned about the All-Star’s injury, to which he replied, “He’s got a lot of ice on him.” He continued on by saying Bam is doing “fine”.

Heat fans can rest easy as Bam Adebayo is not on the injury list for tonight so it is expected that he will play the crucial Game 6.