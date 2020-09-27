Conor McGregor on Instagram conveyed his thoughts about his coveted fight against Floyd Mayweather, and gave out his opinion on his potential opponent Manny Pacquiao.

A day after revealing private chats between Dana White and himself, and in process disclosing that he was open to fight multiple opponents during the first half of the year, On September 26, Conor McGregor lashed out at the experts who counted him out straightaway, when his bout against Floyd Mayweather was fixed, back in 2017. The Notorious one took to Instagram to reflect upon his fight against Mayweather.

Also read: Conor McGregor Announces Comeback: Reveals What Happened Earlier in The Year That Made Him Quit UFC

Conor McGregor’s Instagram Post

From acknowledging the hardship of fighting 12 Rounds, to expressing disappointment on not being able to break the face of the legendary boxer, Conor Mcgregor also addressed the issues with UFC, and claims he was held back, while he was eager to fight.

“The very first shot of the fight. Right on the button through the guard. I didn’t even put anything into that shot. Just placed it. It was hard for me not to dwell on the full 12 rounds that were potentially ahead of me and hold back my shots early. Still tho right on the absolute button. The first punch thrown. Remember the experts saying I wouldn’t land even 1 lol. I landed more than them all.

“Bums all of them ‘experts’. Listen to none of them! Really I should have just sat right thru that shot and took his head off and fuck the distance. If it didn’t work out just give him a good boot into the neck and get DQ’d and fined and who’d give a fuck. I’m upset I fully followed the rules for that fight to be honest. Floyd deserved a volley at the least. A shoulder even, break the face.”

McGregor Continued and stated that while his potential opponent Manny Pacquiao does not deserve the same treatment, but is unsure about the build-up of the fight, which can aggravate things. “Manny not so much tho I don’t think, but I will see how the build up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach has to say and then make a decision. My Whiskeys at half a b and climbing I could take a fine.”

Conor McGregor Expressed His Agony On Being Held Up

“I’d rather fight MMA anyway not sure why I’ve been held back like this, it’s borderline criminal at this stage. The biggest number generator in the game asking for four fights since February this year and getting left on seen. It’s pretty fucked up when I keep thinking of it. I’ve been right here this whole time. Bob Chapek, do you copy! I repeat, Bob Chapek – Do You Copy! Anyways boxing it is for now and I’m up for this! I hope no bottling takes place here. I’m already agreeing to these limited rules and holding back my full array of weapons. Let’s get it going guys.

Much love, the champ champ.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 26, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

Click Here For More UFC News