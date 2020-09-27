Getty Images



Longtime outfielder Hunter Pence found a great way to spend his first official day of retirement. After announcing he’s calling it a career on Saturday, Pence took to McCovey Cove to cheer on the Giants in the final regular season game of 2020 on Sunday.

Pence rooted for his old club from the iconic fan section on the San Francisco Bay, while holding a “Let’s Go Giants!” sign. Take a look:

The 37-year-old spent parts of 14 seasons in MLB, including eight with the Giants. He started the 2020 season with the Giants, but was released on Aug. 24.

“I’m looking forward to being a Giants fan now,” Pence said in his retirement announcement video. “After every Giants win we’re lucky enough to hear, ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco.’ Know that my heart will always be in San Francisco.”

Possibly the most exciting part about Pence’s boat cheering section is that they’re actually able to take in a meaningful game. The Giants (29-30) are fighting to earn a spot in this year’s postseason. San Francisco will have to win against the Padres (GameTracker) and they’ll also need a Brewers loss to the Cardinals (GameTracker) to earn their first postseason berth since 2016.

A lot still needs to be decided on the final day of baseball’s regular season, including the two final playoff spots in the National League. For live updates and analysis from the final games Sunday, follow along with CBS Sports here.