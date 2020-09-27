Magic Johnson posted a tweet in praise of LeBron James for a great performance in the Lakers’ Game 5 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers advanced to their first NBA Finals series on the back of a typical close-out game performance by LeBron, who had 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

This was LeBron’s 27th triple-double of his playoff career and 4th in this year’s playoffs. James is only 3 short of Magic Johnson’s record of 30 triple-doubles in the playoffs.

Magic Johnson heaps praise on LeBron James for another vintage performance

Magic Johnson was the President of Basketball Operations who takes the credit for luring LeBron to the Lakers.

He brought in The King as a free agent in 2018 in an attempt to rejuvenate the franchise’s postseason fortunes. Johnson also conceptualized the Anthony Davis trade, although he resigned before it took place.

You can’t tell me that LeBron James is not the MVP of the league with a 38-16-10 performance tonight to lead the @Lakers to the NBA Finals! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP award for a second straight season, with 85 of the 101 first place votes going his way this year. The Bucks were, however, knocked out in the Eastern Semifinals by the Miami Heat.

Giannis missed most of Game 4 and all of Game 5 of that series with injury.

Many believe that LeBron James was more deserving of the award. Although James’s scoring and rebounding numbers were slightly below his career averages, he had by far the best playmaking season of his career averaging 10.7 assists in the games played before the bubble.

The Lakers will be strong favorites against either the Heat or the Celtics, whoever qualifies for the Finals from the Eastern Conference. LeBron James will be the main reason for that status.