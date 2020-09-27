LeBron James hangs mid-air to tell the ref he’s fouled on this and-1 play. Along with his clutch 4th quarter performance, this was the highlight of the game for ‘The King’.

Whenever the name LeBron James is mentioned, we remember the emphatic dunks, the chase-down blocks, and overall brilliance. However, the King also has a level of delicacy to go along with his powerful style of play.

Early in the 4th Quarter, with the scores very close(Lakers were up 90-88), LeBron was on a fast-break, when Murray fouled him around the 3 point line, in the hopes that the King won’t get an easy, open layup. Unfortunately for Murray, the layup did count and LeBron got an and-1.

Usually in such kinds of plays, the player gets a side out of bounds possession, but the refs believed that LeBron was already in his shooting motion.

Also Read: “My Shoulders are wide enough to carry the load, but my mind is stronger, says James post-win”

“And 1!” yells LeBron while he’s mid-air for a layup

LeBron was mid-way on his way to the hoop, in the air when he looked back at the refs and yelled ‘and 1!’ before even making the layup.

The video went viral on social media, as it was one of the first times that people had seen LeBron call ‘and-1’ a good second before even making his shot.

LeBron James took time off mid air to tell refs he was fouled 😂 #NBAPlayoffs #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/ntQhPU2c4s — Your NBA Podcast (@YourNBAPodcast) September 27, 2020

Also Read: “LeBron got back at Malone for Last Dance comment, says Skip Bayless”

Lakers head to the NBA Finals

Lakers head to their first NBA Finals since 2010. It was Kobe who took them there last, and this time it comes as a tribute to Kobe.

The Lakers were handed their conference champions trophy today, and yet LeBron James did not seem too pleased. According to King James, the job is still not done.

“The job is not done for me personally. For us as a franchise, I am extremely proud of getting the franchise back to where it belongs. Playing for championships,” @KingJames #Lakers — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 27, 2020

With this win, LBJ is headed to his 10th career NBA Finals, and he has been known to be a dominating force in them. He averages just under 30 in his 9 trips to the Finals.

The Finals start either on 30th September or 2nd October, depending on how long the Celtics-Heat series go.