F1 Sochi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton receives a 10-second long penalty for two different violations during the Russian GP.

The Russian Grand Prix was supposed to be a special race for Lewis Hamilton, as he was tipped to equalize Michael Schumacher’s record considering former’s impeccable record in Sochi, but destiny had different plans for the British driver.

Hamilton received a ten-second long penalty by the stewards for two different violations, which now bring him no way near to winning the race.

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton is under investigation by the race stewards for a practice start outside of the designated area #RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Gw3NoKgvwe — Formula 1 (@F1) September 27, 2020

The first 5-second penalty was received after a practice start violation. The second violation he’s also been given a second five-second violation related to that pre-race incident, according to Race Control.

Hamilton was bewildered when he was told about the penalty and his reaction: “What happened? What happened??” Lewis Hamilton’s reaction after being told of his 10s penalty. “Where is that in the rule book?” he adds.

Moreover, he also takes on his team, which according to make him stop at the wrong time. According to the SkySports spent 10 seconds in it to serve the penalty,

Hamilton went onto make a comeback in the race, with cruising through other drivers, but he still didn’t pass by Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Furthermore, there are reports circulating that Hamilton may get two penalty points for his infringements on Sunday and is now on 10 penalty points. 12 a race ban.

Lewis Hamilton angry on decision

The British driver was dominating the race until this call for a hefty fine caused a downfall to his position on the grid. He even took his frustration one the team.

“Well you stopped me so early, I have to manage. I’ll struggle to make it to the end.” When being told of Verstappen’s latest time, Hamilton replies: “I don’t want any info anymore Bono, it doesn’t make any difference.