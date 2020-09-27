EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs West Indies Women – 28 September 2020 (Derby)

England Women will take on the West Indies Women in the 4th game of the T20 series which will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Derby.

England Women have won all three of their games and the series is already under their gasps. They would like to continue their authority in this game as well and would like to get a white-wash in the series whereas the Caribbean women will play for some respect in this game.

Pitch Report – The average first innings score in the Men’s T20 domestic games played here is 159 runs.

Total Games Played: 29; Bat 1st Won: 14; Bat 2nd Won: 15.

Match Details :

Time:- 10.30 PM, Date: 26 September 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones, Katherine Brunt, Mady Villiers, Sara Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole.

West Indies Women – Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stefanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Stefanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, and Sarah Glenn.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Jones (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Both the keepers won’t impact too much in this game as they will play in the lower middle-order. Jones is picked because she has scored 53 runs in the series so far and has been good behind the wickets as well.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Batters

D Wyatt (Price 9) and T Beaumont (Price 8.5) will be our batters from England. Both of them will open the innings together for the side and are really good batters. They are not in a really good form in the series but still will be picked as they play in the top-order of the team. Beaumont has scored 84 runs till now which includes a half-century whereas Wyatt has scored just 41 runs till now. Both of them are really good batters and should be picked.

D Dottin (Price 9.5) will be our batter from the West Indies. Dottin is an experienced campaigner and has been brilliant so far in the series. She has scored 170 runs with the bat and she picked a couple of wickets too in the last game. Dottin cannot be dropped from the team at any cost.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy All-Rounders

N Sciver (Price 10) and K Brunt (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from England. Sciver is the best all-rounder of England and her numbers are illustrious as well. She discovered her lost form in the last game by scoring 82 runs with the bat and she picked a wicket as well whereas Brunt is also a talented all-rounder and has picked three wickets in the series so far. Both of them will be picked.

S Taylor (Price 10) and H Matthews (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the West Indies. Taylor is considered one of the best players of the West Indies women’s cricket history. She has been decent in the series as well and has scored 50 runs in her batting with 6 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Matthews is also a good player and has picked four wickets in the series so far. Both of them are major players of this West Indian side and will be picked.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Bowlers

S Ecclestone (Price 9) and S Glenn (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone and Glenn have bowled really well in the series so far and have picked four and five wickets respectively. Both of them are wicket-takers and will be picked.

S Selman (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the West Indies and will complete our team. Selman is an experienced player and she picked five wickets in this series as well to prove her class with the ball. She cannot be dropped from this game.

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Stefanie Taylor and Natalie Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Deandra Dottin and Sophie Ecclestone

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.