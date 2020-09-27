TNT commentator Chris Webber has been off his game all postseason. He added to his list of errors today with a botched call on a flagrant foul by Dwight Howard.

The TNT commentary crew faces a lot of flak from viewers on the Internet. Many think that Reggie Miller is a bad play-by-play announcer, while Chris Webber is flat out wrong about his analysis as a colour commentator on a number of occasions.

Based on his interpretation of Dwight Howard’s foul on Paul Millsap, one can only believe that these concerns are legitimate.

Chris Webber backtracks after wrongly interpreting Dwight Howard’s foul on Paul Millsap

With the Lakers leading by 80-69 and Jokic making a jump shot off a pass by Jokic, Howard let out his frustration at the make by visibly elbowing Paul Millsap in the face.

There was little doubt in most viewers’ minds about the situation. But Webber had other ideas.

Chris Webber: This doesn’t look like antics on Dwight Howard’s part. Replay plays. Chris Webber: pic.twitter.com/jMfcW4KVWt — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) September 27, 2020

Webber called it a ‘strong, old school box out’ as the broadcast showed it from the baseline cam angle and the sideline angle. The referees conferred with each other and went to the Replay Center to check for a hostile act.

Webber kept reiterating his take till the baseline camera angle was displayed again, showing how Howard clearly spotted Millsap’s face before elbowing him.

*Dwight Howard elbows Paul Millsap* Chris Webber: it was just a good block out. *replay from a different angle* Also Chris Webber:#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nTZGI1w3K8 — Siobhain (@summer0001) September 27, 2020

Webber made futile attempts to excuse himself, saying he hadn’t seen that particular angle. This was despite the TNT broadcast showing the very first replay of the incident from that first angle.