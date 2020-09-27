DHA vs DUM Fantasy Prediction: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils – 27 September 2020 (Ranchi)

Dumka Daredevils will take Dhanbad Dynamos on in the League Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

Both of the teams have won five of their eight games so far in the tournament and are currently in the top-2 of the table. This is a top of the table clash and we can see a close game this time around.

Pitch Report – The pitches have not suited the batsmen in this tournament and can expect the same in this game as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Dhanbad Dynamos– Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Vijay Jena, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav, Amit Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar.

Dumka Daredevils – Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Nishikant Kumar, Harshdev Gautam, Sonu Kr-Singh.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

N Siddiqi, A Sinha, A Yadav, H Gutam, and S Kr-Singh.

DHA vs DUM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

N Siddiqui (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Siddiqui will open the innings for his side. He has scored 187 runs in his last six innings and has proved his form. He should be picked for this game.

DHA vs DUM Fantasy Batsmen

A Sinha (Price 9.5) and I Ahmed-Khan (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Dumka Daredevils. Sinha is a brilliant opener and has scored 84 runs in his last couple of innings whereas Khan is a really good wicket-taker with the ball. Both of them are decent players and will be picked.

S Setu (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from Dhanbad Dynamos. He scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and will be a good player to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota of the team.

DHA vs DUM Fantasy All-Rounders

V Singh (Price 9.5) and S Raj (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Dhanbad Dynamos. Singh has scored 176 runs with the bat and has picked three wickets in his bowling whereas Raj has scored 91 runs with the bat and has picked seven wickets in his bowling. Both of them are expected to earn a lot of points in this game as well.

DHA vs DUM Fantasy Bowlers

S Chakraborty (Price 8.5), S Kr-Singh (Price 8), and H Gautam (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Dumka Daredevils. Chakraborty has picked seven wickets in the tournament and has a decent amount of runs in his batting as well whereas Singh is also a really good bowler and has picked nine wickets in his bowling. Gautam, on the other hand, picked five wickets in the last game by conceding just 13 runs in his bowling. This trio should be picked.

J Prakash Yadav (Price 9) and A Yadav (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Dhanbad Dynamos. Yadav has picked ten wickets in the tournament whereas Yadav has picked eleven wickets in the tournament so far. Both of them are wicket-takers and should be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Dumka Daredevils will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

N Siddiqi and V Singh

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + A Yadav and S Chakraborty

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.