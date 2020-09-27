If there’s one play that will absolutely drive a football coach into a fit of rage, it’s when a player fumbles while celebrating before the goal line.

It’s almost shocking that this mistake happens at the highest levels of football, but sometimes players don’t expect the opponent to continue max effort through the end of a play. And, well, that assumption certainly came back to bite D.K. Metcalf on Sunday.

During the Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys, Russell Wilson connected with Metcalf on a brilliant pass. Everything about that play was perfect until Metcalf started jogging towards the end zone with the football exposed.

With Metcalf letting up on the play, Trevon Diggs continued his pursuit and punched the football out of Metcalf’s hands (and out of the back of the end zone) for a touchback.

Metcalf thought he had everyone beat and didn’t expect Diggs at all. The turnover had plenty of NFL fans in disbelief. It should also have an impact in a ton of fantasy leagues.