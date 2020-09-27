Two teams that won on the last play of the game in Week 2 will collide on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks (2-0) have started the season with wins against Atlanta and New England. The victory against the Patriots was sealed with a goal-line stop of Cam Newton to end the game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (1-1) narrowly avoided an 0-2 start with a victory over the Falcons on Sunday. Dallas needed to recover an onside kick and make a 46-yard field goal as time expired for a 40-39 win.

Kickoff for Seahawks vs. Cowboys is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Seattle is a five-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds from William Hill, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 57.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -5

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Over-Under: 57 points

Cowboys vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -230, New England +195

SEA: QB Russell Wilson leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (nine)

DAL: RB Ezekiel Elliott ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards (185)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has allowed quarterback Russell Wilson to cook in 2020. So far this season, he has completed 52-of-63 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes, completion percentage (82.5) and passer rating (140.0).

In addition, second-year Seattle receiver DK Metcalf is developing into a legitimate deep threat. As a rookie last year, Metcalf ranked second among all NFL rookie receivers in receptions (58) and third in receiving yards (900). So far this season, he has continued to excel with eight catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the best multidimensional threats in the NFL. So far this season, he has 249 yards from scrimmage (185 rushing, 64 receiving), fourth in the NFL. He also has three touchdowns from scrimmage, tied for sixth.

In addition, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ receivers have a strong matchup against Seattle’s pass defense. The Seahawks have struggled so far this season against the pass, allowing 831 yards. That’s the most allowed by any defense in the league entering Week 3.

