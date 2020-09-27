Description: CDZ Vs SEV Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Sevilla step out to play their season opener against newly promoted Cadiz today.

Owing to their participating in the UEFA Super Cup, Sevilla saw their La Liga 2020-21 campaign be delayed by over two weeks. The side was given additional time away from the league in a bid to cool off their tiring legs and navigate the upcoming arduous and gruelling schedule.

The side will be gracing the land of the league for the first time today when it locks heads against new entrants Cadiz. Sevilla last played a match only a couple of days back with the side taking on Bayern Munich for a shot at glory in the UEFA Super League.

However, despite getting a solid amount of themselves, Sevilla fell short infront of the Champions League winner. They forced the clash all the way into extratime, eventually losing out on a Martinez goal to see the club be left bereft of the title despite contesting it the 6th time in the career.

CDZ Vs SEV Fantasy Probable Winner

While the 2-1 defeat is bound to have hurt Sevilla, it’s a performance the club can hold its head high for. Not many are capable of going toe to toe with Bayern Munich and Sevilla did exactly that, making life excruciatingly tricky for the Germany based club.

Compared to Bayern Munich, Cadiz come across a massively watered down opposition. This will be a canter in the park for Sevilla with the side opening its new campaign with a lopsided win in its favour.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Luismi will sit out today’s outing for Cadiz owing to his ongoing injury.

Corchia attributes his unavailability to an injury concern.

Cadiz

Cifuentes, Iza, Mauro, Cala, Espino, Jonsson, Mari, Pombo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Negredo

Sevilla

Vaclik, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna, Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic, Rodriguez, De Jong, Ocampos

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Cadiz Vs Sevilla

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: Estadio Ramón de Carranza, Cadiz

Top Scorer

Cadiz

Sevilla

Bygone Encounter

Huesca Vs Cadiz: 0-2

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Alberto Cifuentes had a massive hand to play in Cadiz registering their first win in the league since earning promotion. The goal-keeper was responsible for the side’s cleansheet against Huesca, a solid showing with the gloves which sees us unearth him for the clash.

Defenders

Across the last couple of seasons, Sevilla have had a real name for themselves owing to their defensive brand of football. This is a side which has struck fear in the hearts of its opponents, a backline which has hit the roof by asking teams to take a walk.

And up infront of a Cadiz side still struggling to come to terms with the league, Sevilla will have little qualms in implementing their defensive brand of football. A cleansheets beckons the side to see all of Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos and Marcos Acuna make their way into our setup.

Midfielders

Scorer of one of his side’s goals against Huesca the last time around, Jorge Pombo showed why he will be such a crucial name for Cadiz this term. He’s a worldclass attacking name, a player capable of putting sides in a jeopardy when asked to defend against him.

Pairing him up is Salvi Sanchez whilst Sevilla see us opt for Lucas Ocampos. The fulcrum of their attack last season, Ocampos was responsible for a majority of the goals his side strung with almost everything originating from him.

New signing Ivan Rakitic returns to the club where he made his name and with him set to get an outing today, we’ll be roping him in as well from the side.

Strikers

Luke de Jong needed little time to fit into his groove in La Liga last season but he came alive in the Europa League. His goals were crucial to Sevilla lifting the glistening trophy, performances which are set to have earned his side’s faith for this term.

Cadiz on the other hand will see striker Alvaro Negredo be inducted in our team after his first goal of the season the last time around.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Ocampos’ goal against Bayern Munich sees him captain our side while Navas is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Cifuentes, Carlos, Navas, Kounde, Acuna, Pombo, Sanchez, Rakitic, Ocampos, Negredo, Jong

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.