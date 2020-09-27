The Washington Football Team will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 1-1. Cleveland is favored by seven points in the latest Browns vs. Washington Football Team odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 45. Before entering any Washington Football Team vs. Browns picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Washington Football Team vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Washington spread: Browns -7

Browns vs. Washington over-under: 45 points

Browns vs. Washington money line: Cleveland -330, Washington +270

What you need to know about Cleveland

The Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 last Thursday. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt shined as a running back duo. Chubb rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 22 carries and Hunt punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to registering one receiving TD. Chubb and Hunt are the only pair of AFC running back teammates with two TDs each so far.

Baker Mayfield is aiming for his third consecutive home game with two-plus TD passes. Odell Beckham Jr. led the team with four catches for 74 yards and a TD last week. He has 48 catches for 665 yards (110.8 per game) and five TDs in six career games vs. Washington. Sheldon Richardson had six tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack in Week 2. He has a sack in three of his past four home games.

What you need to know about Washington

Washington fell 30-15 on the road at Arizona. Dwayne Haskins passed for 223 yards and a TD. Terry McLaurin caught seven passes for 125 yards and a TD. He has five TD catches in seven career road games. Antonio Gibson rushed for 55 yards and notched his first NFL rushing TD.

Steven Sims has four TD catches in his past five games overall. Chase Young had a sack and two tackles for a loss in Week 2. He is tied for the NFL lead with 2.5 sacks. He is shooting for his third consecutive outing with a sack and can become the first player since 2017 with a sack in each of his first three career games. Washington has a 12-33-1 all-time record vs. Cleveland.

How to make Washington vs. Cleveland picks

