BLR vs MI Fantasy Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – 28 September 2020 (Dubai). The two heavyweights of IPL are up against each other in this mouth-watering encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians lost their first game of the tournament and then they made a brilliant recovery in their next game against the Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma’s form will be a brilliant thing for the side whereas Suryakumar Yadav is also looking bright. The bowling department is also fulfilling their duties and they are certainly looking like a really stable side at the moment.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, won their first game of the tournament but they faced a heavy defeat in their second game. The bowling as usual was their weak point but their batting is also not performing according to their potential. RCB have to put their best performance in this game or else Mumbai Indians can thrash them here.

We are in for a great contest in this game of the IPL 2020.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Dubai is 175.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 4; Batting 1st Won: 4; Batting 2nd Won: 0

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillipe, Shivam Dubey, Dale Steyn, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Navdeep Saini.

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

BLR vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Quinny is not in a really good form but there is no competition of him in this category. He is a brilliant player of spin bowling and scored over 500 runs in IPL 2019.

BLR vs MI Team Batsmen

Rohit Sharma (Price 10.5) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit finally showed his class in the last game by playing an outstanding knock of 80 runs and the way he was playing those shots, he looked in sublime touch whereas Surya has been the most consistent batsman of the side for the last couple of seasons. He also played a brilliant knock of 47 runs in the last game before getting run-out. Both of them are the ace players of the side and will be picked.

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5), AB de Villiers (Price 10), and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat is struggling to find his form in the tournament and he was really poor in his fielding as well against the Kings XI Punjab but still, he is a class player and there is no doubt about it whereas AB has scored a half-century in the tournament and he is looking in a decent touch with the bat. Devdutt is a young prodigy and he has the ability to play some serious knocks. This trio will be picked for this game.

BLR vs MI Team All-Rounders

Shivam Dubey (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shivam has surprised everyone in the tournament so far and has picked four wickets in just a couple of games whereas he has scored 19 runs in his batting as well. He is looking in a decent touch and should be picked.

BLR vs MI Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9), James Pattinson (Price 8), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah is a world-class T20 bowler and he proved his class in the last game by picking three important wickets of the Knight Riders. Patty & Chahar are picked to manage the credits but they have also bowled really well and have picked three wickets each in just a couple of games so far in the tournament. All three of them are wicket-takers and will definitely be picked for this game.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal has always been the trump card of RCB and he has been spitting fire in this season as well. He has picked four wickets in just a couple of games in the tournament and will be the main bowler of the team in this game as well.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers

