BAR Vs VIL Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: In the midst of one of their biggest crisis, Barcelona take to the pitch to solve their turmoil.

Ever since last season, it was clear that nothing was right at Barcelona. This was a sinking ship, one rocked by a bevy of issues, a ship which everyone was eager to jump and abandon at the earliest plausible.

After being sent packing 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and losing their La Liga lead to Real Madrid, Barcelona’s calamitous issues came tumbling out in the open. Their was a complete discord between the club’s management and players with Messi spearheading a revolt against the board members.

He threatened to part company with the club but at the end of the day they were only hollow words. His bid to desert the club during its time of crisis of shambolically exposed only as a means to wrench complete control of the workings at the side and try to overthrow Bartomeu from the club’s presidency.

Probable Winner

While Messi’s shenanigans failed, the club went about this business on the other end. A major upheaval took place with a string of players departing the side along with Koeman being reigned in as the side’s new manager.

And today will be the first time that this chopped up Barcelona side takes to the middle after being drubbed by Bayern Munich. The club was accorded two additional weeks away from the game owing to their extended stay in the Champions League.

Taking on Villarreal today, Barcelona find a tough test awaiting them. Villareal are yet to lose a tie till now, a side which will be looking to make the most of this stuttering Barcelona setup.

Its Barcelona’s attack which should make the difference at the end of the day and see them ease their way to a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Moreno, Ramiro and Ruben all fail to make the cut for Villareal due to their prevalent injuries.

Barcelona

Neto, Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, De Jong, Busquets, Coutinho, Messi, Fati, Griezmann

Villarreal

Asenjo, Gaspar, Funes Mori, Torres, Estupinan, Chukwueze, Coquelin, Parejo, Moi Gomez, Moreno, Alcacer

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Barcelona Vs Villareal

Date And Time: 28th September, Monday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Top Scorer

Barcelona

Villarreal

Moreno: 2 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Villareal Vs Eibar: 2-1

BAR Vs VIL Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper

Up against an Eibar team which just refused to go away, Villarreal had Sergio Asenjo to thank for their slender 2-1 win. The shot stopper quashed a slew of shots, helping keep his side’s 1-0 lead intact on the day.

Defenders

For the first time after shipping 8 goals to Bayern Munich, Barcelona’s defence returns to the middle today. For the club, today’s clash is all about redeeming themselves and restoring lost pride after being clobbered and torn into bits by the German based club.

And while we don’t envisage them keeping a cleansheet today, they clearly hold an edge as compared to Villareal. It sees us opt for a trio from the side, one made up of their attackingly inclined fullback pairing.

We begin with Sergio Roberto, someone who is set to be the side’s first choice rightback after the club decided to let go off Semedo. Jordi Alba links up with him with Gerard Pique completing the trivalent.

Midfielders

The last time Philippe Coutinho stepped out in a match involving Barcelona, he ended up ripping them into shreds. Scoring and assisting in his limited role as a substitute in that clash, Coutinho made Barcelona pay for sending him out on loan.

The club looks to have rectified its mistake and under a new manager, he might just be allowed to make a real impression at the side. Slotting in next to him is Sergio Busquets whilst we have the two players grace the land of our side from Villareal as well.

In Dani Parejo and Moi Gomez, Villareal are blessed with two worldclass attacking names. These are players who can give any side cold feet, players capable of sending any defence skittling.

Strikers

Everything that has gone right for Villareal in attack in their opening couple of fixtures is down to Gerard Moreno. He has the two goals and one assist to show for his troubles, a player set to make the most of Barcelona’s paper thin defence.

Barcelona on the other hand see us make Lionel Messi the first pick from the side. He was the side’s top scorer for yet another season and set to be a part of the club for another season, he looks set to be the top scorer this time around as well.

Antoine Griezmann endured a horrid first season at Barcelona. However, in a more forward role, he could finally thrive this term to see him partner up Messi.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The goals scoring threat Messi carries with him sees him captain our side while Moreno is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Asenjo, Pique, Alba, Roberto, Gomez, Parejo, Coutinho, Busquets, Moreno, Antoine, Messi

