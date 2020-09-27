Among Us Blank Name: Get your invisible Among Us name with these simple steps and become the nameless assassin you always dreamed of!

Among Us is easily the most famous game on the Internet right now. So, with all attention the game has been getting worldwide, players are sure to get crafty. One such trick that players are using a lot is the “no-name” hack in the game.

What is the “no-name” hack?

Well, first of all, technically, it isn’t a hack. It’s more of a clever trick that players have figured out to mess with their friends in-game. So, through this trick, your name disappears from above your character. This gives a player some benefits. For eg., you can hide in tighter spaces without being seen. You can also create a lot of confusion in chat because players won’t know how to address you. Thus, there may be a lot of misunderstanding, which helps if you’re the Imposter.

How to get an Among Us Blank Name?

It’s a pretty simple trick. But unlike what many of you may think, a blank space isn’t the way. Instead, you need to use a special Unicode Character (U+3164) called Hangul Filler. Confused? Don’t worry, you don’t need to understand what we’re talking about. Just head on over to this site and copy the unseen character displayed in the square. Then, paste it in your name slot in-game and voila! You’re done! That’s all it takes.

If you’re still confused, follow the short 2-min video below.

Limitations.

Sadly, all good things in this world come with a caveat. This feature has one too. It doesn’t work on the PC version of the game, just the mobile version. That’s because the game devs fixed it a few months ago. However, that’s not bad news for most of you because more than 75 per cent of the player base play the game on their phone.

So, what’s with all the waiting? Head on out there and blow your friends’ minds away with this cheap trick!

Related: Download Among Us Mod Apk: Easy steps!

Related: How to get free skins in Among Us? A Simple Guide.